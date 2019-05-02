Bikers openly flout ‘No helmet no fuel’ initiative in Punjab

Islamabad: ‘No helmet no fuel’ initiative, introduced by the district administrations in the recent past to curtail the numbers of causalities on roads, is proved to be a flight of fancy as a number of petrol pumps operating in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are flouting the rules to sell their product.

A number of Close Circuit Television footages shared by the citizens on social media from various filling stations of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad show mockery of the initiative where pump owners have their own helmets and if a biker is without it they put on one on his head before filling the fuel in his tank. This attitude shows how casual we are even on the lives claiming issues.

The idea first ever introduced in Bangladesh, where legislation was passed in 2017 to bar the pumps from selling petrol to those bikers driving sans helmet, was later adopted by India and Pakistan. The initiative was taken by the Punjab’s apex court to ensure wearing of helmets for riders.

On the directives of the court, the Punjab government issued an official hand out depicting complete ban on provision of fuel to those bikers violating the rule. Following the Punjab, the federal capital’s administration also issued the same orders. Dhaka and Delhi however managed to implement the initiative showing significant decrease of bikers’ deaths in head injuries but unfortunately here in Pakistan the initiative taken is just being ridiculed.