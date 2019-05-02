Punjab IGP asks police to adopt good behaviour with people

MULTAN: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz has said commanding Punjab police is a great challenge. Fourteen-hundred personnel have sacrificed their lives in fight against terrorism and crimes for the protection of people across the province. Police force could earn respect in the hearts of people by adopting good behaviour with them, the police chief added.

Addressing police officials at Police Lines here on Wednesday, the IGP said ill-treatment of police has left a negative image of police in people. Police officials and constables should change their attitude and practices. They should promote positive image of police. People must be given due respect because every visitor to a police station is not a criminal, the IGP said.

He said police officials must adopt good behaviour with their subordinates and give them respect because subordinates exercise their anger on citizens due to wrong behaviour of senior officials, which is one of the prime causes of hate in the citizens against police department. He said the Punjab police have no other option but to serve humanity.

The IGP said Islam teaches us a lesson of good treatment with people. He warned there is no room for cops patronising torture, Qabza mafia and criminals. He said he had recommended an increase in police law and order allowance in the forthcoming budget. He asked the officials to eliminate black sheep in police department.

The IGP tanked families of martyred police officers on participating in the ceremony. Earlier, Multan Regional Police Officer Wasim Ahmed and City Police Officer Imran Mehmood warmly received the IGP on his arrival at Multan police lines and police presented a guard of honour to the IGP. The IGP also laid down a wreath of flowers at martyred police memorial.