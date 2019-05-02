Mansehra shopkeepers protest raids, fines

MANSEHRA: The business community in Oghi on Wednesday observed a shutdown and staged a sit-in to protest the imposition of heavy fines and raids on shops by the tehsil municipal administration.

The traders staged the sit-in at Milad Chowk, demanding action against the assistant commissioner who raided and sealed several shops selling polythene bags. The protesters remained peaceful during the sit-in where office-bearers expressed annoyance at the crackdown launched by the administration before Ramazan.

"The assistant commissioner, Babar Khan Tanoli, sealed the shops and imposed heavy fines on traders, which is unacceptable to us," stated Sarbuland Khan, the president of traders union. He said that local traders were not responsible for the price hike and inflation in local markets and if the government wanted to stabilise prices of essential items, it should launch crackdown on wholesale markets in mega cities from where the traders and shopkeepers purchase the items.

The traders ended the sit-in and protest after Shoaib Khan, the president of traders body in Mansehra, and Sarbuland Khan met the assistant superintendent of police and assistant commissioner who ordered unsealing of the shops and revocation of the fines.