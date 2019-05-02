LG Bill 2019 to bring revolution in Punjab, says minister

OKARA: Provincial Minister for Housing and Development Mian Mehmoodur Rashid has said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif wants to escape from the country in the name of treatment.

Talking to newsmen during his visit to a shelter home here, he said that the LG Bill 2019 would bring revolution in the province and the powers would be delegated to the lower level. He said that protest of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly against the LG Bill was useless and meaningless. He said that the PTI govt had initiated the work on the LG system according to the constitution. He disclosed that 30 per cent of development funds would now directly go to the village councils. He said that neither Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was going anywhere, nor any change was being brought to the Punjab cabinet.

The minister also visited the wheat procurement centres and directed the staff to ensure transparency in provision of gunny bags to the farmers. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit the city on May 4. He said that the PM would inaugurate the New Pakistan Housing Scheme and address a huge public gathering. Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan, Assistant Commissioner Umar Maqbool and others were also present on the occasion.