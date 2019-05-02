Rain with dust storm forecast

ISLAMABAD: As the temperature is gradually rising, the Met Office has forecast rainfall coupled with thunder and dust storms in Islamabad and Rawalpindi for today (Thursday). "Rains along with dust and thunderstorm and gustywinds are expected to fall at isolated places in Islamabad, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday," a weatherman said.

He, however, said mainly hot and dry weather would prevail in most parts of the country and a very hot one in south Punjab and Sindh. The experts say though reducing the soaring temperatures, the rains and strong winds in the current season will destroy the standing crops and thus, causing heavy losses to growers. Last Thursday night, a strong thunderstorm hit Islamabad and Rawalpindi killing a person and injuring 20 besides causing power outages.