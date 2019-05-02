Poor wages, labour condition criticised on World Labour Day

SUKKUR: Like other parts of the world, the International Labour Day was also observed all over Pakistan including Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Larkana, Nausharoferoz, Jacobabad with the renewed pledge to protect the rights of workers. The Pakistan Workers Federation, Pakistan Peoples Labourer Bureau, Pakistan Trade Union Defence Campaign, Rickshaw Unions and others paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Chicago tragedy and marked the Labour Day by organising welfare programmes and workshops to shed light on the significance of the day.

Addressing a rally organised by the Small Traders and Cottage Industries, Sukkur, Haji Muhammad Haroon Memon said labourers are the backbone of every country who a play pivotal role in its development and progress. He demanded the government to ensure labourers’ rights and provide relief to them.

Haroon asked the government to devise skilled base curriculum to induct skilled labourers to meet the requirement of the industries. He also demanded free education to the children of the labourers, health facilities and residential colonies.

Shahbaz Dino Phulpoto, representative of the labour union, said labourers are having a tough time being exploited by their employers. He said labourers are not being given appropriate wages especially to skilled workers while gender discrimination is also being observed in various industries. Shahbaz said administrative incompetency has resulted in poor social security for labourers; the private institutions do not build labour colonies, while some employers are demolishing labour colonies. He said the poor financial conditions are causing serious social and family problems leading in some cases to suicides.