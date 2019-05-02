Assange sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for bail breach

LONDON: Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange has been sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for breaching his bail conditions. Assange was sentenced for breaching a British court order seven years ago when he took refuge in Ecuador´s London embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden Moreover, a request by the United States to extradite the WikiLeaks founder will be heard by a London court on Thursday.