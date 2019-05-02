Assange sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for bail breach

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange has been sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for breaching his bail conditions. Assange was sentenced for breaching a British court order seven years ago when he took refuge in Ecuador´s London embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden Moreover, a request by the United States to extradite the WikiLeaks founder will be heard by a London court on Thursday.
LONDON: Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange has been sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for breaching his bail conditions. Assange was sentenced for breaching a British court order seven years ago when he took refuge in Ecuador´s London embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden Moreover, a request by the United States to extradite the WikiLeaks founder will be heard by a London court on Thursday.