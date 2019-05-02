PSG throw away lead again to lose at Montpellier

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain’s end-of-season meltdown continued on Tuesday as the Ligue 1 champions twice threw away the lead in a 3-2 defeat at Montpellier, three days after dramatically losing the French Cup final.

Souleymane Camara netted Montpellier’s winner five minutes from time. Before that, Presnel Kimpembe’s own goal had cancelled out an Ambroise Oyongo own goal that had given PSG the lead. Angel Di Maria put the visitors back in front, but Andy Delort made it 2-2 before Camara sealed the points.