Thu May 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

National Club thump Afghans in National Beach Handball

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

KARACHI: National Club defeated Afghanistan on Wednesday in their match of the National Beach Handball Club League 2019 being held at the Agriculture University, Faisalabad.

The score remained 27-14, 20-14. Meanwhile, in the other match, Chishtian Club overcame Lyallpur Club 20-18, 24-11. Sohaib Club defeated Chishtian Club 28-15, 29-15, Misaq Club edged past Lyallpur Tigers 20-12, 15-11, while Misaq Club faced a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Chistian Club. National Club edged past Lyallpur Club 2-1.

