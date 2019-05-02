National Club thump Afghans in National Beach Handball

KARACHI: National Club defeated Afghanistan on Wednesday in their match of the National Beach Handball Club League 2019 being held at the Agriculture University, Faisalabad.

The score remained 27-14, 20-14. Meanwhile, in the other match, Chishtian Club overcame Lyallpur Club 20-18, 24-11. Sohaib Club defeated Chishtian Club 28-15, 29-15, Misaq Club edged past Lyallpur Tigers 20-12, 15-11, while Misaq Club faced a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Chistian Club. National Club edged past Lyallpur Club 2-1.