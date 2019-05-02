National Sailing C’ship begins tomorrow

KARACHI: The National Sailing Championship 2019 will begin near Clifton Beach here from Friday (tomorrow). The three-day event will be contested in Olympic classes which include 470, Laser Standard and RSX, also called windsurfing.

Pakistan Sailing Federation’s (PSAF) secretary Commander Muhammad Akram Tariq said it was going to be a tough competition due to strong wind conditions these days. “The performance of Laser class will also be considered for participation in Al-Bareh International Sailing Regatta which will be held in Bahrain next month,” Tariq said.