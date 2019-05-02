close
Thu May 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

National Sailing C’ship begins tomorrow

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

KARACHI: The National Sailing Championship 2019 will begin near Clifton Beach here from Friday (tomorrow). The three-day event will be contested in Olympic classes which include 470, Laser Standard and RSX, also called windsurfing.

Pakistan Sailing Federation’s (PSAF) secretary Commander Muhammad Akram Tariq said it was going to be a tough competition due to strong wind conditions these days. “The performance of Laser class will also be considered for participation in Al-Bareh International Sailing Regatta which will be held in Bahrain next month,” Tariq said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports