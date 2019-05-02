close
Thu May 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

Pak shooters break into world rankings

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan shooters’ satisfactory performance at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Al-Ain, United Arab Emirates has helped them break into the world rankings for the first time. According to latest rankings released by the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) on Tuesday, Farrukh Nadeed moved to 87th spot, while Aamer Iqbal climbed to 133rd position in Trap category. In Skeet category, Usman Chand sits at 93rd position, while Usman Ahmed moved to 110th spot.

