District Malir won gold as 5th Karachi Games begin

KARACHI: District Malir won gold, District Central grabbed silver, while District East took bronze medal in the team event of darts at the 5th Karachi Games here on Wednesday. Meanwhile, in boys’ cycling, District Malir’s Hashir Baloch won gold medal, while Mohammad Haris of District West grabbed silver. In the semi-final of basketball event, District Central won against District Malir with 48-38 points and District East defeated District West with 46-41 points.