Thu May 02, 2019
Agencies
May 2, 2019

Dhawan denies India are over-reliant on top order

Sports

MUMBAI: Shikhar Dhawan, the India opener, said his side have a well-balanced squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, and dispelled concerns about India’s over-reliance on the top-order batsmen.

India’s last One-day International outing was a disappointing affair – they were beaten 2-3 at home by Australia, despite leading 2-0 – with their batting seemingly off the boil. Over the years, Dhawan, along with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, have formed one of the most outstanding top orders in ODI cricket. Against Australia, they were again among the top run-scorers for their team, but only Kohli really sparkled with 310 from five matches at 62.00. Rohit and Dhawan averaged a more modest 40.40 and 35.40 respectively.

Despite that unexpected loss though, India – No 2 in the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings – go into the World Cup as one of the top contenders, along with England. With the expectations high, there will also be a lot of pressure on the team, but Dhawan said they had it under control. “We have been doing it for five years now, so nothing’s going to change,” he said. “We’re just going to go and play.”

