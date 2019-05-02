‘Zaheer against plan to abolish departmental teams’

KARACHI: Pakistan batting great and former International Cricket Council (ICC) president Zaheer Abbas is expected to address a press conference in the coming days on the issue of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plan to abolish the departmental teams, ‘The News’ learnt on Wednesday.

Sources close the former captain told ‘The News’ that he will hold a press conference to present his views on the proposed domestic structure when he reaches Karachi from Sialkot. On Saturday, former captain Javed Miandad, squash legend Jehangir Khan and hockey great Islahuddin held a press conference and opposed the PM’s plan to abolish the departmental teams.

Zaheer is also expected to support the stance of Miandad on the issue, the source said. He said that Zaheer is a strong supporter of having departmental teams in domestic cricket and considers their existence necessary for providing employment to the players.

Zaheer, widely regarded as one of the most stylish batsmen in sport’s history, played Tests, ODIs and country cricket alongside Imran Khan and they also represented PIA together in first-class cricket.