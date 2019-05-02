Monarchy in Japan

The monarchy has been an integral part of Japan’s history. It is a symbol of the Japanese nation and the unity of its people. Over history, many significant changes have occurred in the imperial power.

Emperor Naruhito has now ascended the chrysanthemum throne, as the 126th monarch, since his father Akihito abdicated on April 30, 2019. A majestic ceremony was held to confer all the royal responsibilities upon the new emperor. Amid great hopes of lasting future relations with Japan, we wish our prayers to the new emperor. Besides, we request our worthy prime minister to invite the new head of state of Japan to Pakistan in order to build strong diplomatic relations with Japan.

Fahad Khan

Naudero