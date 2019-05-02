close
Thu May 02, 2019
May 2, 2019

No service, no salary

Newspost

 
May 2, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘Steel issues’ (May 1) by Sajjad Hassan Soomro. The writer urges the government to pay the salaries and other dues of the defunct plant employees.

This demand is not in order. Pakistan Steel was closed in June 2015 due to economic reasons and by virtue of the government's decision; the mills' employees stand automatically dispensed.

There is no law under which employees can be paid for doing no work. If the writer’s plea is accepted, then this would become a bad precedent and every unemployed person would claim similar compensation. Such a practice is not to be found in any other part of the world.

There is no justification for using taxpayers’ money to pay salaries to those who are not contributing to the plant and are not required to after its closure. If closure of the strategic asset had any malafide intent, the employees are suggested to approach NAB and the Supreme Court.

Arif Majeed

Karachi

