Mental health

In a developing society like ours, where there are so many economic and social problems, issues like mental stress, depression and anxiety are becoming common. On top of that, mental health issues are a taboo in Pakistan. Some sort of stigma is related to mental health illness. Consulting a psychiatrist or psychologist isn’t encouraged and people with mental health issues suffer in silence just because they don’t want people labelling them ‘insane’.

These days, due to immense competition and the desire to be the best, students get affected by stress and depression a lot. These issues need to be discussed and it should be accepted that they exist.

Muhammad Humayun Durrani

Karachi