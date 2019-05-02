Joshua to defend heavyweight titles against Ruiz Jr

NEW YORK: Anthony Joshua will defend his heavyweight titles against Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden on June 1, the British boxer’s promoter announced on Wednesday.

Ruiz Jr, who will be bidding to become Mexico’s first heavyweight world champion, replaces Joshua’s scheduled opponent Jarrell Miller, who was barred from fighting after failing drugs tests. “The chills — I’m really excited for this fight,” said Californian-born Ruiz, 29, in a statement released by Matchroom Boxing. He cited Mexican great Julio Cesar Chavez, a world champion in several lighter classes, and former heavyweight world champions Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis. “This is my chance to make history, I want to be one of those greats like Chavez, Tyson, Holyfield, Lennox Lewis. I want to be in that category.”