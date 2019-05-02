Brexit ‘will help poor countries trade themselves out of poverty’

LONDON: The UK leaving the EU and striking its own trade deals with developing countries will help them to “trade themselves out of poverty”, the International Development Secretary has said.

Penny Mordaunt said Brexit not only offers new opportunities for the UK but it could also “be a catalyst to changing the way the world trades and helping developing nations trade themselves out of poverty”.

She also said the government must “deliver on the referendum result”, in response to a question from Conservative MP Pauline Latham (Mid Derbyshire) on striking trade deals with poorer countries.

Earlier, Liberal Democrat MP Tom Brake (Carshalton and Wallington) asked the minister what measures the Government had taken to ensure the UK can continue to co-operate with EU development programmes after Brexit.

Mordaunt replied: “The political declaration recognises our shared commitment to tackle global challenges and achieve the sustainable development goals. We have proposed a future development partnership that allows the UK and the EU to work together to maximise development impact where it makes sense for us to do so.”

She continued: “I think that the EU’s development programmes will be the poorer for not being shaped by the UK and not making use of British and UK NGOs. I have provided a guarantee to all British suppliers whether they be in the private sector or the charitable sector so they can continue humanitarian work on EU programming that has already been put in and I would encourage the commission to lift its eyes and to actually enable us to cooperate on development. It’s what we want to do and they are a block to that.”