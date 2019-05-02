Airspace violation by India: PAF’s response to be remembered as ‘Operation Swift Retort’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) response against the Indian aggression on February 27 would be remembered as “Operation Swift Retort” in history, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said on Wednesday.

Addressing the 264th Air Staff Presentation meeting at PAF headquarters, he said: “We bow our heads in complete humility and thank Almighty Allah for providing us an opportunity to come up to the expectations of our nation in giving a befitting reply to the enemy’s misadventure during the recent Indo-Pak conflict.”

He added: “PAF’s swift response was the demonstration of our firm resolve, capacity and capability in thwarting the nefarious designs of the adversary.”Lauding the selfless commitment of PAF personnel, Khan said every rank and file of PAF deserved a special appreciation for proving equal to the task, adding: “I salute each one of you for showing strong commitment, perseverance and motivation at forward operating bases during these testing times.” Reiterating the PAF’s resolve the Air Chief said the Air Force’s response would be even stronger than before in case of any misadventure by the adversary.

The Air Chief also awarded trophies to the bases excelling in various domains. Trophy for best performance in “Training and Flight Safety” was awarded to PAF Base Shahbaz, while the “Strongman Trophy” was won by PAF Base Mushaf. The “Ground Safety” trophy was awarded to PAF Base Peshawar. Air Staff Presentation is held quarterly at PAF to take stock of its operational preparedness.