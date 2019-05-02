Indian Maoists kill 16 in fresh election violence

MUMBAI: A bomb attack by suspected Maoist rebels killed 15 Indian elite commandos and their driver on Wednesday, police said, in the latest incident of election-time violence in a decades-long insurgency.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the 1960s in several areas of India in clashes between security forces and guerrillas first inspired by Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong.

In the latest incident, “Maoists attacked a team of commandos travelling in a private vehicle to inspect an earlier attack. So far 16 men have died,” an official at police headquarters in the western state of Maharashtra told AFP.

The attack, the deadliest carried out by the Maoists since 2017, happened in the densely forested Gadchiroli region of Maharashtra, deep in the Indian interior. Gadchiroli police official Prashant Dute told AFP that the police commandos had been on their way to the scene of the earlier attack in the same area in which more than 30 vehicles were torched.

The Maoists insurgents are believed to be present in at least 20 Indian states but are most active in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand. Thousands of armed men and women — also known as Naxals — say they are fighting for the rights of indigenous tribal people, including for land, resources and jobs.India’s current election began on April 11 and is due to run until May 19. Attacks by Maoist rebels often spike as the country goes to the polls.