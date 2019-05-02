Army fends off terror attack from Afghanistan border

RAWALPINDI: Scores of terrorists have been killed and injured when a group of 60-70 terrorists from across the border from bases in Afghanistan attacked troops undertaking fencing along the Pak-Afghan border, in the Alwara area of North Waziristan.

The attack was effectively responded to and repulsed by troops in area, said a press release issued here by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

In the exchange of fire, three soldiers Lance Naik Ali, Lance Naik Nazeer and Sepoy Imdad Ullah embraced martyrdom, while several soldiers got injured. “While Pakistan security forces are solidifying border security through fencing and construction of forts to deny liberty of action to the terrorists, Afghan security forces and the authorities need to have more effective control in the border region to support Pakistan’s efforts as well as deny use of Afghan soil against Pakistan. Pakistan’s fencing effort shall continue despite all such impediments,” the ISPR press release added. Later in the day, Pakistan summoned the Afghan Charge d’ Affaires to the Foreign Office to lodge a strong protest over the cross-border terrorist attack, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the unfortunate incident resulted in the martyrdom of three Pakistani soldiers while seriously injuring seven others. It said terrorists based in Gayan and Bermal districts of Paktika crossed Pak-Afghan border, and launched fire raids and physical attacks on Pakistani military troops operating in North Waziristan district to fence the border.

It added the Pakistan military repulsed the attack by these terrorists who after suffering significant casualties fled back to Afghanistan in small groups. “These terrorists were able to escape due to lack of appropriate response by the Afghan security forces,” it added.

The Afghan Charge d’Affairs was informed that Pakistan strongly protests such provocations which are detrimental to peace and stability along Pakistan-Afghanistan border. The Afghan side was urged to take immediate action against the terrorist elements on their side and ensure effective measures so that such incidents are not repeated in future.