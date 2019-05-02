No-deal Brexit ferry contracts to be scrapped

LONDON: Transport Secretary Chris Grayling is cancelling a set of contracts to provide ferry services after a no-deal Brexit, at a cost estimated at around £50 million.

Grayling awarded contracts worth a total of more than £100 million last December to three firms — Brittany Ferries, DFDS and Seaborne Freight — to run extra services from ports including Plymouth, Poole and Portsmouth to ease expected pressure on the Dover-Calais route.

After the expected March 29 date of EU withdrawal was delayed, first to April 12 and now October 31, sailings went ahead even though the feared disruption to essential supplies like food and medicines did not materialise.

The National Audit Office estimated in February that the maximum cost of compensation to ferry operators if contracts were terminated early would be £56.6 million, but a Whitehall source said the actual figure was expected to be around 10 per cent lower.

Seaborne’s contract to provide sailings from Ramsgate was scrapped in February after an Irish company backing the deal pulled out. The DFT paid £33 million to Channel Tunnel operator Eurotunnel in an out-of-court settlement of a claim that the company was unfairly overlooked for the work.

Now Grayling’s department is being sued by P&O Ferries over its complaint that the payment to Eurotunnel put it at a competitive disadvantage. The announcement that the remaining contracts are now to be torn up is likely to fuel speculation that the government no longer believes a no-deal Brexit might happen.

But a Downing Street spokesman said: “Departments will continue to work with ministers and permanent secretaries to take whatever decisions are required to make sure we are prepared in the event of a no-deal scenario.”

Shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald said Grayling’s handling of the ferry contracts provides “a case study in ministerial incompetence”.A Number 10 source said Prime Minister Theresa May continues to have “full confidence” in Grayling. May said early termination was better value for taxpayers’ money than allowing the contracts to run on.

May told the House of Commons Liaison Committee: “The combined termination costs with the operators is actually lower than the NAO’s recent estimate of termination costs, thanks to the decisions we took. It’s also lower than keeping those contracts on. I’m sure everyone would agree that we have to take the decision that is best in terms of the use of taxpayers’ money.”

Asked if the contracts might have to be revived if the UK leaves the EU without a deal on October 31, May said it was “not entirely in the hands of the government”. If Parliament would not ratify a Withdrawal Agreement and the EU declined a request for a further extension to the process, the UK could still leave without a deal, she said.

Mick Cash, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, said: “The Brexit ferry chaos on Chris Grayling’s watch has moved from farce to national scandal with the taxpayer picking up the bill.”

Manuel Cortes, leader of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association, said: “The public will rightly be furious but they won’t be surprised. Chris ‘Failing’ Grayling’s utter incompetence has all too often seen millions of pounds from the public purse blown time and again.”

However, a Department for Transport spokeswoman defended the termination, saying it would cost the public purse less than keeping the contracts. “The termination of these contracts has resulted in less cost to the taxpayer than the termination costs reported by the NAO in their own analysis of the freight capacity contracts.”