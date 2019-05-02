Opposition and Pakistan’s interests are poles apart: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has come out hard against the “baseless propaganda” of the opposition parties of his government’s “failure” as he said the interests of Pakistan and those of the opposition are “poles apart”.

“But they (opposition) cannot get any NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) because the previous NROs caused the rise in the country’s debts to Rs30,000 billion from Rs6,000 billion,” Khan said while speaking at a ceremony to mark the 23rd Founding Day of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) here at the Convention Centre.

The Prime Minister said: “Nawaz Sharif has been requesting the court to allow him to get medical treatment abroad despite the fact that his family had been ruling the country for decades but failed to establish even a single medical facility for their own treatment.”

He added: “They (the opposition parties) are united in the name of ‘protecting democracy’. All the opposition parties are getting united to overthrow the government. But for what reasons? From the very first day, the opposition started the propaganda against the government because they feared continuous revelation of facts by the latter exposing their corruption.”

Referring to the alleged money laundering by the Sharif family and fake bank accounts case against Asif Ali Zardari, the Prime Minister said the opposition parties were in a hurry to topple the government just to save the public money “looted by them”.

He said the PTI government had inherited a country burdened with Rs30,000 billion debt, which was only Rs6,000 billion 10 years ago. He added he would continue to make the comparison for the rest of his five-year stint to let the people know of the “true situation”.

He acknowledged the criticism by opposition parties, saying: “No doubt the people are facing inflation. As the oil prices at international level are on the rise and if the same are contained in the country, debts will increase.”

However, he said his government inherited $19 billion deficit. Inflation was 21.7 per cent during the first eight months of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government, 8 per cent during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government and 6.8 per cent during the first eight months of the PTI government, he added.

He claimed the Shahbaz Sharif-led Punjab government left Rs1,100 billion deficit in the province against Rs40 billion surplus left by the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The PML-N government in Punjab even ate up the employees provident fund of Rs102 billion.

The Prime Minister said the deficit of public sector organisations rose to Rs1300 billion in 2018 from Rs538 billion. Similarly, the gas sector was in deficit of Rs150 billion and electricity Rs1,200 billion while the Pakistan International Airlines and the Pakistan Railways were also facing historic deficits.

He said the difficult times would end when the reforms undertaken by the PTI government came to fruition. The country was blessed with numerous potential. He said in Naya Pakistan there would be no room for discriminatory laws.