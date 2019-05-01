Cricketer jailed for five years over rape

HEREFORD: A cricketer who raped a woman he found “dozing” in his teammate’s bedroom has been jailed for five years. Alex Hepburn, 23, was convicted after an attack he carried out during the first night of a sexual conquest “game” he helped to set up on a WhatsApp group.

The Australian-born former Worcestershire all-rounder was said by the prosecution to have been “fired up” by the contest to sleep with the most women, before carrying out the rape at his flat in Portland Street, Worcester, in April 2017.

Jailing Hepburn at Hereford Crown Court on Tuesday, Judge Jim Tindal told the “immature” cricketer he and a former team mate had agreed a “pathetic sexist game to collect as many sexual encounters as possible”. He added: “You probably thought it was laddish behaviour at the time. In truth it was foul sexism. It demeaned women and trivialised rape — a word you personally threw around lightly. Only now do you realise how serious rape is.”