Carter gains upper hand against Wilson in World Championships

SHEFFIELD: Ali Carter gained the upper hand against Gary Wilson in the early stages of their World Championship quarter-final in Sheffield. Carter, who reeled off six frames in a row to beat Zhou Yuelong on Monday, carried on where he left off against Wilson and a total clearance of 135 helped him race into a 3-0 lead. Wilson stopped the rot with a break of 109 in the final frame before the mid-session interval to trail 3-1 at the Crucible.

On the other table there was nothing to separate Kyren Wilson and David Gilbert after four frames. Wilson twice took the lead but was immediately pegged back by his opponent. The momentum remained with Wilson after the mid-session interval and the 33-yearold from Wallsend moved in front with breaks of 86 and 134.

A run of 55 made it five frames in a row and gave Wilson a 5-3 lead going into this evening’s second session. The same quality was lacking on the other side of the screen and Kyren Wilson somehow moved 4-3 ahead despite a highest break of 46. However, Gilbert saved the best until last with a 109 clearance to end the session level at 4-4. Judd Trump was in ruthless form at the start of his quarter-final against Stephen Maguire, the left-hander racing into a 4-0 lead with some brilliant break-building. Trump began with a clearance of 131 and added breaks of 67, 106 and 78 before the mid-session interval. Maguire, who had survived final-frame deciders in both the first and second rounds, potted just seven balls and accrued a total of 24 points in the first four frames.

Neil Robertson also made an excellent start to the remaining quarter-final, the 2010 champion taking a 3-1 lead over four-time winner John Higgins. Higgins looked set to take the opening frame after a break of 55, only for Robertson to snatch it with a 58 clearance. The Australian moved 2-0 up with a break of 91 and although Higgins won a scrappy third frame, a run of 44 gave Robertson the final frame before the mid-session interval.