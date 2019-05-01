Uncapped Cardiff duo in WC training squad

LONDON: The uncapped Cardiff duo of Owen Lane and Rhys Carre were included in a 42-man Wales training squad for this year’s World Cup in Japan announced Tuesday. Prop Carre, who will join reigning English champions Saracens later this year, was one of 23 forwards and wing Lane among 19 backs.

Wales coach Warren Gatland included 36 of the players selected for this season’s Six Nations, which saw his title-winning side complete a Grand Slam. Taulupe Faletau, a No 8 for both Wales and the British and Irish Lions, was also included despite missing much of this season through injury and there was also a placed for experienced Ospreys lock Bradley Davies. “It is exciting to name our training squad and to get the RWC ball rolling,” said Gatland. “We’ve named a 42-man squad, packed with experience.

A good number of the Grand Slam-winning squad are in there, plus some players who have returned from injury,” the New Zealander added. “We have been really impressed with Rhys and with Owen. They have both been on our succession plan for a while, and it will be good to have them in camp with us and to see what they are able to do.” The World Cup will be Gatland’s last tournament in charge of Wales before he stands down as coach. Former Ireland coach Gatland guided Wales to a 2011 semi-final defeat by France before overseeing their quarter-final loss to South Africa four years ago. Wales will warm-up with home and away fixtures against England and Ireland, starting at Twickenham on August 11 before heading to Japan. Gatland is set to name his final World Cup squad during the week of the second Ireland game on September 7.

Before then, Wales will have training camp trips to Switzerland and Turkey in July and August. They will replicate their build-up to the 2015 World Cup in England by again basing themselves at altitude in Fiesch in the Swiss Alps for two weeks. On August 18, they will depart for warm-weather training at the Gloria Sports Arena next to the Mediterranean in Turkey before heading to Japan just over three weeks later for an additional training camp in Kitakyushu. Wales begin their World Cup campaign against Georgia on September 23 before playing further pool phase fixtures with Australia, Fiji and Uruguay.