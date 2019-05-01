Shahbaz advised further tests by surgeons

LONDON: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Punjab former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif has been advised by surgeons for further tests as part

of his medical check-up, especially for the pain he developed while in custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Shahbaz Sharif has been in London for two weeks now, meeting doctors for inspection and check-up.

The former chief minister visited a renowned Pakistani consultant neurosurgeon for consultations related to his historic chronic backache, with the latest episode starting in December 2018.

The News has learnt that on examination, Dr Malik noted that his spinal movement is restricted in flexion and his pinprick is reduced in the lower back. Dr Malik has recommended hydrotherapy, physiotherapy and x-rays of the lumbosacral spine, flexion and extension views. A source confirmed that Dr Malik has referred Shahbaz Sharif to a specialist physiotherapist and the first session is scheduled later this week. The source said that Shahbaz Sharif has been exercising daily for his backache treatment but was denied access to the exercise machine during his NAB custody.

In three weeks that Shahbaz Sharif has been in London, he has been visiting doctors regularly.

He first visited his consultant physician in gastroenterology Professor Martin Caplin on April 12 in the Royal Free Hospital in London. Prof Caplin has scheduled Shahbaz Sharif’s colonoscopy and endoscopy on May 08, 2019 for further tests. Shahbaz Sharif subsequently saw his Consultant Urologist Dr Tim Briggs at the London Clinic on April 28, who further advised ultrasound tests which were carried out on April 24.

Shahbaz also consulted Dr John Dooley, an orthopaedic surgeon, on April 23 in Bishops Woods Hospital, Rickmansworth. On April 24, the opposition leader consulted Dr Chris Baker, a cardiac surgeon at the Harley Street Clinic, who changed some of the medication that Shahbaz was taking.

On April 24, Shahbaz also consulted Dr Beynon, Consultant Rheumatologist at the Physicians Clinic, on the advice of Prof Martin Caplin for his sever pain in his lady hand.