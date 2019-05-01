42 foreigners identified among SL Easter victims

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan authorities have identified 42 foreign nationals among the 253 people killed in the string of Easter suicide bombings, officials said Tuesday.

Another 12 foreigners remain unaccounted for and could be among still unidentified bodies at Colombo´s police morgue, foreign ministry officials said. Five wounded foreigners were still in hospital after the April 21 blasts at churches and hotels claimed by the IS group.

A ministry statement said the highest number of victims were from India (11) followed by Britain (six), China (four) and Denmark (three). Saudi Arabia, Spain and Turkey lost two nationals each. Bangladesh, Japan, the Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland, United States, all lost one national. There were six other people with more than one nationality.