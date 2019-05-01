close
Wed May 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

Manto remembered

National

ISLAMABAD: Students of Media Sciences Department of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) Islamabad mesmerised the audience with their stage play performance.

The students performed Manto’s stage play ‘Siyah Hashiye’ during a day-long colourful media festival.

The event was inaugurated by head of Szabist Islamabad campus Khusro Pervaiz Khan. Senior faculty members and a large number of students were present.

The festival featured a wide range of media-related events such as stage play, exhibitions, colourful stalls, display of news photographs by students, food stalls, film and fashion industry stalls.

