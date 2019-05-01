Mushahid for making ‘Islamabad plastic-free’

ISLAMABAD: Senate Sub-Committee on Climate Change, which met at COMSATS Tuesday, has launched a campaign to making Islamabad plastic-free by August 14, 2019 so that the Federal Capital becomes "Clean and Green".

This was stated by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman of the Senate Sub-Committee on Climate Change during a meeting at the COMSATS where he addressed the students and the faculty of the COMSATS and sought their support for this cause, says a press release. He also announced that the committee would seek to finalise a landfill site for the disposal of garbage and waste in the Capital plus fields visits during the Holy month of Ramazan for cleaning the nullahs and other sites in Islamabad which had been encroached.

He asked COMSATS to prepare a comprehensive media awareness plan so that this noble cause of "Clean and Green" Islamabad could be achieved with the support of students, media, civil society and the concerned citizens.

Speaking to students at the COMSATS Islamabad with the faculty presents as well as COMSATS Vehari, Lahore and Abbottabad campuses he referred to his recent visit to China where he said the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with CPEC as its flagship project would be "Clean and Green" Silk Road following announcement by President Xi Jinping, with focus "Green Development".

Senator Mushahid Hussain said climate change is amongst Pakistan's premier challenges which can only be met collectively, above party lines.