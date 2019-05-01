close
Wed May 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

Elite Force praised for sacrifices

National

MANSEHRA: Senior Superintendent of Police Javed Iqbal has lauded sacrifices rendered by Elite Force along with security forces in eliminating militancy and terrorism from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “The nation is proud of you as you are true followers of the legacy set by Elite Force in rooting out militancy and terrorism alongside security forces,” he told a gathering of Elite Force at Darband here on Tuesday. The official said that personnel of the Elite Force fought terrorists.

