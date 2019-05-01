Late journalist, writer Younas Qiasi remembered

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a function arranged on Tuesday paid tribute to late senior journalist and trilingual writer and poet Younas Qiasi for his journalistic, literary and cultural services.

The Culture Committee of Peshawar Press Club had arranged the function for late Younas Qiasi who served journalism for a long time and made literary contributions in Urdu, Hindko and Pashto languages. Those present were PPC President Syed Bukhar Shah, President, Khyber Union of Journalist Fida Khattak, Ihtesham Toru, Ijaz Ali Khan, Shakeel Waheedullah.