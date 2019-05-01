Time ripe for rural uplift

ISLAMABAD: Rural Development Foundation (RDF) Pakistan organised a session titled “Rural Development and Industrialisation in Pakistan”, on Monday here.

The Chief Guest for the session was Jia Wei, First Secretary at Chinese Embassy. Opening the session, Sanaa Khetran, Deputy Director RDF, said Dr M Sadiq Malik, founder president of the RDF, developed Integrated Rural Development Programme (IRDP) which was realised for the first time in Pakistan in early 70s.

She the agrarian society is progressing towards industrialisation in the wake of interventions like CPEC. Rights of farmers and those connected to agriculture should be secured and a mutual environment of trust should be maintained, she said.

Dr Abdur Rehman Cheema, from RSPN, highlighted the fact that the rate of urbanisation in Pakistan is the fastest in South Asia as by UN Population Division estimates nearly half of the population will be living in cities by 2030.

The issue of rural poverty can be addressed by foreign investment and public-private partnerships. He also talked about a lasting, sustainable, legitimate and success development partnership with CPEC.

Dr Tahir Mumtaz Awan from COMSATS University, Representative of Trust for Democratic Education and Accountability (TDEA) Rashid Chaudhry, Deputy Representative of FAO in Pakistan Farrukh Toirov also spoke on the occasion.