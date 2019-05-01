People demand upgrading girls school

MANSEHRA: Residents of Dodial town and its adjoining villages on Tuesday took to the streets, demanding to upgrade of the lone government girls’ high school in the area.

“There is only one school for girls in Dodial and majority of students quit education after passing matriculation exam,” said a local elder Zafar Iqbal while addressing the protesters. The protesters, who gathered at Dodial, raised slogans in support of their demands.