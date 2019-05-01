ECP can’t disqualify elected member on the basis of Fourth Schedule: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) don’t have the authority to disqualify any elected member whose name is included in fourth schedule list, said the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in its decision on Tuesday over a plea filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members Shah Muhammad and Gul Baz Khan.

Justice Amir Farooq of the IHC announced the verdict that states that the ECP was not eligible to declare any lawmaker disqualified whose name is mentioned in the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

The decision was reserved by the same court in February, 2018.

It is to mention here that the ECP had disqualified PTI MPA Shah Muhammad from PK-89 and district council member Gul Baz Khan in September, 2017.

Earlier, on his disqualification, Shah Muhammad had filed petition in the IHC against the decision of the ECP. He was elected from the constituency of Bannu PK-89.

The petitioners’ lawyer Babar Awan argued before the court that before submitting nomination papers for general elections 2018, district police gave clearance certificate to his client. He further argued that placing name of any person on the Fourth Schedule is violation of basic human rights. “The Election Commission couldn’t de-seat any elected lawmaker for being on the Fourth Schedule,” he added.

The Fourth Schedule is a list of individuals who are suspected of sectarianism or terrorism under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. The names are included in this list on the recommendation of Home Department after intelligence reports.