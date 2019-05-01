Minister assures of briefing Senate, NA bodies on IMF package

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar held out an assurance to the Senate Tuesday that briefing would be given to the Senate and the National Assembly’s standing committees concerned once the package with the International Monetary Fund was finalised.

This he said in response to PML-N Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi’s demand that the Parliament must be abreast of the details of any package being finalised with IMF. The minister alleged the opposition was playing to the galleries, as previously 17 such packages were agreed upon but details never shared with the Parliament.

The House was informed that the government had obtained foreign loans to the tune of dollars 1681 million during September 2018-January 2019 and dollars 77 million as grants, whereas the net domestic loans during the same period stood at Rs1185 billion.

During the question hour, which was marred by suspension of the proceedings for 15 minutes on account of non-availability of ministers concerned, as the House was told they were in attendance of the federal cabinet meeting, this information on loans was shared with the legislators.

Former chairman Mian Raza Rabbani and PML-N Senator Javed Abbasi slammed the absence of ministers from the House and wondered how could the government preferred the cabinet meeting over the Parliament. Rabbani contended that the Parliament had already been rendered redundant while there was a huge cabinet, consisting of federal ministers, advisers and special assistants, but there was none in the House during the question hour. He suggested the question hour be suspended till the time, the ministers made their way to the House. “You may pack the House up, if the ministers are not willing to come,” he asserted.

Senator Abbasi said the issue was not of two-three ministers’ absence rather it was the government of technocrats, who were not answerable to the Parliament while Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had vowed to frequently attend the parliamentary proceedings and be part of the zero hour to answer questions, had come to the Senate only once very briefly since the new government was formed. “By not coming to the Parliament, what message is being given to the legislature and the world that the government and the Parliament are not functioning,” he retorted.

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla then suspended the House for 15 minutes but with a word of caution that this should not be repeated in future.

Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar explained that dollars 741 million were bilateral loans, dollars 429 million secured from commercial banks and dollars 511 million were multilateral loans. Likewise, the domestic loans consisted of bills MRTBs worth Rs964 billion, Rs39 billion worth PIBs and Sukuks and NSS/prize bonds and others amount to 182 billion and their average cost was 9.5 percent, 12.5 percent and 10.2 percent respectively.

About a proposal of debt retirement under CPEC or any other arrangement, floated by PPP Senator A Rehman Malik, the minister said that with global economic slow-down, this might not be possible, whereas the total worth of CPEC was dollars 50-60 billion. He pointed out Pakistan had to retire loans worth dollars 37 billion in next four and a half years while dollars 9.2 billion were to be retired during this year.

Replying to criticism about taking massive loans, the minister said that IMF mission chief had said that Pakistan never faced so much debt burden, as it faced now and the minister explained that a big chunk of loans was being used for repayments vis-à-vis loans, taken previously. He noted during the last 24 months of its tenure, the PML-N government secured dollars 20 billion loans, whereas the foreign exchange reserves plunged from dollars 19 billion to 9.5 billion and gave way to a question to be asked.

Through a written reply, Minister for Planning and Development and Reforms Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar told the House that a total of 822 projects were being financed during 2018-2019 and of these, 134 projects were facing cost overrun. Answering a supplementary question, he noted that in 2017, 343 unapproved projects of Rs2000 billion were made part of PDSP while only Rs55 billion were earmarked for them. He continued that after the 18th Amendment, decisions would have to be made by the federal government about projects, which would benefit to only one province and that that particular province should allocate funding from its own funds.

To a question by Senator Rahila Magsi of PML-N, Hammad Azhar said that the United Arab Emirates had provided a deposit of dollars 2 billion to the State Bank of Pakistan for a period of two years at a profit rate of 3.0 per cent per annum.