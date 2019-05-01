CM Buzdar orders paying ads dues to newspapers, media houses

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed to pay the advertisement dues to the newspapers and media houses at the earliest and also issued directions to the finance department in this connection.

He was chairing a meeting of media committee at his office Tuesday.

Prime Minister’s special assistant on information Iftikhar Durrani, provincial Information Minister Samsam Ali Bukhari, chief minister’s spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill, information secretary, DGPR and others attended the meeting. The CM said steps should be taken to sensitise people about the measures being taken by the government for their welfare.

He said the government had worked day and night in the last eight months to provide relief to the masses.

New local government system was a public welfare initiative in which powers would be devolved to the grassroots, he added. Punjab would take lead in every sector and people would be empowered, he further added.