NA Speaker stresses role of parliamentary diplomacy in development

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said only the Parliamentary diplomacy can pave the way for mutual development and progress in all socio-economic fields.

“The challenges faced by the world can be tackled by mutual dialogue and stressing on the need for Parliaments to engage in meaningful dialogue for resolving all present challenges,” he expressed these views while addressing seminar on “Pakistan-Kazakhstan Relation and Role of Parliamentary Diplomacy” at Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

The Speaker National Assembly said that Parliaments can start debate and take action on the agenda of mutual economic growth and social harmony.

The Speaker said that Pakistan and Kazakhstan have always enjoyed close cooperation in the field of Science, Technology, Agriculture, Textile, Pharmacology and Surgical instruments. He said that this cooperation can be enhanced by the Parliaments of both countries. “The present National Assembly has the largest number of Parliamentary Friendship Groups in the history of the country”, he added. He stressed the need to use this Parliamentary Friendship platform for making Intra-Parliamentary cooperation the only tool to bring prosperity in the region.

He said the incumbent government is making Pakistan an investment friendly country and the business and trade class from Kazakhstan can invest in the field of trade, business, agriculture, textile and surgical instruments.