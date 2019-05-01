Pak naval chief meets Nigerian counterpart, defence staff chief

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi is on an official visit to Nigeria. During the visit, the naval chief called on Nigeria’s chief of defence staff, chief of naval staff and also visited various Nigerian naval facilities including training units, says a press release on Tuesday.

Upon his arrival at Naval Headquarters in Abuja, the Admiral was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Nigerian Navy, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas. A ceremonial guard of honour was also presented to the naval chief at the occasion.

During the meeting, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi dilated upon matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration. The naval chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols and participation in combined maritime forces (CMF).

Naval chief also thanked Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas for participation of Nigerian Navy delegation/special forces team in recently conducted Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 at Karachi. He also underscored the importance of further enhancing the interaction between both the navies through port calls, bilateral naval exercises and training exchange programmes. Chief of the Nigerian Navy acknowledged the significance of strong bilateral naval association in diverse realms between both the navies. He also highly appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitment in support of collaborative maritime security and successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-19.

Earlier, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also called on Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin. During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence ties were pondered upon.

General Abayomi acknowledged and highly appreciated the role and contributions of Pakistan in spearheading various initiatives for maintaining peace and stability in the region. Both the dignitaries agreed on further enhancing the collaboration between both the countries in the fields of training and other defence matters. The naval chief also visited Nigerian Navy’s Western Naval Command (WNC) and Nigerian Navy Ship Quorra where the naval chief was given a ceremonial guard of honour upon his arrival. He also witnessed the maritime surveillance system.