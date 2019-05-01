Indian police arrest PhD scholar among 2 dozen youth in IHK

Ag INP

ISLAMABAD: Indian police arrested more than two dozen people in the Held Kashmir including a PhD scholar in overnight raids in different areas of the valley.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the forces late last night surrounded a cluster of houses in Murran area of Pulwama town and detained 21 people.

The youth, according to the officials, were detained for questioning for their alleged role in stone pelting incidents on the forces.

Meanwhile, police during house raids arrested five persons in Tral and other areas. Police claimed that the detainees were involved in an abortive suicide car bomb attack on a Central Reserve Police Force convoy along the Jammu-Srinagar highway last month.

The arrested persons include a PhD scholar, police told reporters.

Police authorities also submitted a charge-sheet against nine youth including Mohammed Shafiq Butt, Wasim Khan, Bilal Ahmad Butt, Shazia Yaqoob and Tehsin Ahmed Batool on the fake charge of hatching conspiracy for a militancy act.

The police arrested them in a case related to an attack in Batamaloo in Srinagar, in which one CRPF man was killed and another injured on July 24 last year.

Meanwhile in the Indian Held Kashmir no one voted in at least 60 villages in the poll bound areas of Kulgam district during the fourth phase of sham Indian parliamentary elections on Islamabad’s Lok Sabha seat on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service among these 60 villages some include Katipora, Kanjikul in Frisal area, Munand, Gufan, Redwani Payeen, Redwani Bala, Hawoora, Mishpora, Ghat, Kujar Tuli, Nowpora, Rampora in Qaimoh area of Homshalibugh.

Similarly Davev, Bogund, Bolsoo, Bogam, Bochroo, Supat, Panev, Desan, Hangalgush, Kukargund and dozens of other villages did not see anyone turning out at polling booths.

On Monday as polling started in Kulgam district groups of young men assembled in some villages keenly monitoring who would turn towards polling stations set up inside government-run schools. Interestingly army soldiers, paramilitary forces and police personnel were alert guarding polling stations just a few hundred meters away.