Ogra increases LPG price by Rs16.22/11kg cylinder

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased indigenous LPG prices of 11.8Kg cylinder by Rs16.22 over previous month and notified it at Rs1580.14/cylinder for May 2019.

According to the notification issued here by Ogra, the producers price of LPG (propane 40pc and butane 60pc-- two components of LPG — has been determined at 74784.75 per metric ton (MT) (in April it was Rs73609.72). This producers’ price included excise duty of Rs85/M ton while excluding petroleum levy. And under this head, the producer price of 11.8Kg cylinder has been worked out at Rs882.46 against Rs855.32 in April.

Marketing/Distribution margin has been set at Rs35000/MT and Rs413/ 11.8 Kg cylinder, a petroleum levy Rs4669 per MT will be also charged which will be Rs55.09 for 11.8Kg cylinder.

Prior GST imposition, the consumer price (Ex-GST), the price will be Rs114453.75/metric ton (in April it was Rs110289.09) and the 11.8Kg cylinder price is Rs1350.55. GST of 17 pc of Rs18749.15/MT will be imposed and Rs229.59 for cylinder.

According to detail of monthly official notified LPG prices, in February 2018 government notified it at Rs1332.48/11kg cylinder, March Rs1286.37, April Rs1282.37, May Rs1352.26, June Rs1443.42, July Rs1479.44, August Rs1564.98, September Rs1613.43, October Rs1673.24, November Rs1509.03, December Rs1338.78, January 2019, it was Rs1361.7/cylinder, February Rs1427.63, March Rs1522.65, April Rs1563.92 and now for May 2019 it has been notified at Rs1580.14/11kg cylinder.