RDCA Club Championship in June

ISLAMABAD: The Rawalpindi District Cricket Association will hold the RDCA Club Championship from June 10.

The championship will be held under the PCB One-Day Rules and Regulations. A meeting of the captains will be held on May 26 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

According to RDCA, following instruction will be followed by all club teams:

1. Only players of clubs registered with RDCA can participate in the championship.

2. To introduce young players it is decided that at least three players in each team’s playing eleven must be aged under 19 years.

3. All the matches will be conducted as per the schedule issued by the RDCA

4. The inaugural match, semi-finals and final will be played at the Pindi Stadium.

5. Only the organising committee will have the right to change/alter the schedule of matches.

6. All the teams will be divided in various groups consisting of three teams each. The matches within the group will be played on round robin league with the top team qualifying for the next stage.