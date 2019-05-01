Celebrations in host cities as WC fever grips fans

LONDON: This summer thousands of new and existing cricket fans will have the opportunity to get up close to the ICC Men’s World Cup action as all 10 world-class host cities bring the tournament to life in iconic locations.

As the pinnacle competition of the 50-over format unfolds the ICC Men’s World Cup 2019 will be visiting a city near you to bring fans closer to the action than ever before.

The ‘City Celebrations’ will consist of eight city centre Fanzones (Nottingham, Taunton, Southampton, Manchester, Leeds, Durham, Birmingham and London) and two city activations (Cardiff and Bristol). The official public activations of the ICC Men’s World Cup provide the opportunity for fans to enjoy an authentic World Cup experience, watch the live broadcast of matches and celebrate the tournament action in a live setting together with thousands of passionate fans from across the globe.

England and Wales will be awash with World Cup fever this summer and the free-to-enter city centre Fanzones will be the ultimate hub of World Cup action as tournament fixtures are shown live in iconic locations. Along with cricket activities, a range of multi-cultural food, music and entertainment will be on offer as the Fanzones provide a fun and safe environment for all fans.

Cardiff and Bristol will be hosting special city activations around their Cricket World Cup fixtures. Cardiff — in the form of ‘The Ultimate Delivery’ — will attempt a record-breaking catch relay, delivering an official match day ball through the city centre, passing by iconic landmarks and through thousands of hands before arriving at the Cardiff Wales Stadium for their opening fixture.

Meanwhile, in Bristol, the local community will be invited to ‘Take Part in Giant Art’ by picking up their paint brushes and helping paint a giant statue featuring flags and emblems of all ten competing nations, before seeing the structure erected in the city centre for the duration of the ICC Men’s World Cup fixtures in the city.

All the host cities have played an integral part in the promotion of the tournament, which has contributed to record-breaking ticket sales and mass participation during the Trophy Tour. The ‘City Celebrations’ will offer another opportunity to connect with communities across the country and develop more excitement as the tournament unfolds.

Managing Director of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2019, Steve Elworthy, said: “We have seen from our ticket applications just how big the demand for this summer’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is and we are delighted to make the tournament more accessible than ever through the City Celebrations.

“The British public always get behind global events and our City Celebrations allow fans up and down the country, as well as visiting fans, to come together to celebrate the Cricket World Cup, regardless of whether they’re attending a fixture or not.

“The support from our Host Cities has been phenomenal, and we’re delighted to be able to continue the strong partnerships with the ground-breaking fan engagement plan throughout the tournament.”

Director of City & Spectator Experience at the ICC Cricket World Cup, Paul Smith, added: “The City Celebrations will deliver a real party atmosphere, bringing the cultural melting pot of the UK to a mix of people from all over the world who are there to celebrate their love for cricket in a very relaxed and friendly way.

“The City Celebrations will be the perfect opportunity for each of our Host Cities to show the world their unique culture and friendly hospitality. These venues will serve as informal and joyful meeting points, from where I am sure fans will take some of their best memories from the amazing event we will host this summer.”