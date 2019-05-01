HEC to play State Bank in Patron’s Trophy final

ISLAMABAD: Rain and Imran Nazir deprived Sabir Poultry of a place in the Patron’s Trophy Grade II final as HEC held on to their nerves to reach the title decider against State Bank.

Set to score 201 for victory in maximum 49 overs at the Pindi Stadium on Tuesday, HEC were reduced to 112-8 in 43.4 overs.

Rain then spoiled Sabir Poultry’s effort for victory.

Earlier, Sabir Poultry’s captain Imran Nazir waited for his team to get bowled out instead of declaring and going for a win. If he had declared a bit earlier, Sabir Poultry would have had enough time to go for victory.

HEC thus emerged victorious on the basis of the first innings lead.

The final starts at the Pindi Stadium on May 2.

Scores in brief: At Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi: Sabir Poultry 346 all out in 80.3 overs (Imran Nazir 100, Irfan Haider 65, Imran Dogar 59; Bilal Anwar 3-75, Asfand Mehran 2-67, Mamoon Riaz 2-84) and 206 all out in 43.4 overs (Imran Dogar 37, Nisar Ahmad 36; Mahmoon Riaz 5-67, Shahroon Siraj 3-27). HEC 352-8 in 83 overs (Hammad Butt 172, Mohammad Faiq 79; Nisar Ahmad 5-112) and 112-8 in 43.4 overs (Hammad Butt 51; Ghulam Rehman 4-17, Nisar Ahmad 2-40, Manzoor Khan 2-53).