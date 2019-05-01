England make changes in cricket squads

LONDON: Dawid Malan and Ben Duckett have been added to England’s squads for the one-off ODI against Ireland and T20I against Pakistan.

James Vince, already in that squad, has been included for the five-match ODI series against Pakistan which follows those engagements.

England’s changes have been enforced by a number of matters outside of their control, with Alex Hales left out after copping a 21-day ban for failing a second drugs test, and several other injuries working against them.

Sam Billings, who impressed in the West Indies, had already been ruled out after dislocating his shoulder, and with Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow rested, Ben Foakes was called up as reserve keeper.

Jason Roy has suffered a back spasm and so will miss the ODI against Ireland and T20I against Pakistan, while Mark Wood has also been removed from the squad, though he will continue playing for Durham.

Duckett and Malan have each played international cricket, though each could debut in one format, with the former uncapped in T20Is and the latter uncapped in ODIs.

Duckett notched two ODI half-centuries in three innings against Bangladesh in 2016, shortly after which he earned his four Test caps. Malan made his T20I debut in 2017, scoring 78 off 44 against South Africa, and later that year brought up a memorable maiden Test ton against Australia at Perth.

Also present in that series was Vince, the frontrunner to take Hales’ spot in England’s World Cup squad, especially after smashing 190 for Hampshire in a recent One-Day Cup fixture against Gloucestershire. He will have further chance to press his claims in the five-match encounter with Pakistan.

Updated squad for Pakistan ODIs: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, James Vince Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Squad for Ireland ODI and Pakistan T20I: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, James Vince, David Willey, Ben Foakes, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett. — icc-cricket.com