Bangladesh U16s take control against Pakistan

LAHORE: Bangladesh Under-16 team ended the second day of the first three-day match against Pakistan Under-16, 37 runs short of the 120-run target with seven wickets remaining in Fatullah on Tuesday, says a press release.

A total of 18 wickets fell on an action-packed day two as bowlers from both sides held sway in helpful conditions.

Bangladesh finished the second day at 83-3 in their second innings, Sakib Shahriar’s unbeaten 46 was the main contribution, he added 40 runs for the unfinished fourth wicket partnership with Aich Mollah unbeaten on 11.

Farhad Khan and Ali Asfand took a wicket apiece to keep Pakistan in the hunt.

Earlier, Pakistan were dismissed for 110 runs in their second innings after their bowlers had gained a nine-run first innings lead.

Opener Sameer Saqib held the second innings together with a 105-ball 48 that included three fours.

Ahmad Khan who took three wickets in Bangladesh U16’s first innings followed his bowling exploits with a useful 24-run contribution. Batting at No 7, Ahmad hit two fours and one six in his 20-ball innings that helped Pakistan cross three figures. Ashiqur Rahman and Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi took four wickets each.

In the morning session, resuming their first innings from the overnight score of 119-5, Bangladesh were sent packing for an addition of 20 runs only as Pakistan bowlers led by right-arm medium-pacer Khalid Khan (5-33) derailed the hosts’ batting line-up. Pakistan were bowled out for 148 in their first innings on the opening day of the match.

Scores in brief: Pakistan Under-16s 148 all outin 50.4 overs (Mohammad Waqas 39, Umer Eman 32, Ali Asfand 17 not out; Mushfiq Hasan 4-37, Ashiqur Rahman 2-22, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi 2-47) and 110 all out in 44.3 overs (Sameer Saqib 48, Ahmad Khan 24; Ashiqur Rahman 4-21, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi 4-38). Bangladesh Under-16s 139 all out in 45.5 overs (Sakib Shahriar 43, Mofizul Islam Robin 28; Khalid Khan 5-33, Ahmad Khan 3-38) and 83 for 3, 26 overs (Sakib Shahriar 46 not out; Farhad Khan 1-17).