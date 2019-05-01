Hales’ reps condemn ECB’s decision

LONDON: Alex Hales’ representatives say he is “devastated” by the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) decision to remove him from their preliminary World Cup squad.

Hales was included in the 15-man squad for the tournament on home soil, but it emerged last week that he had been sanctioned under the ECB’s disciplinary policy for a second time.

A report in The Guardian newspaper said the hard-hitting batsman was serving a 21-day ban from cricket for recreational drug use.

The 30-year-old has been stood down from this Friday’s one-off One-Day International against Ireland in Malahide, the upcoming limited-overs matches against Pakistan and the World Cup, which starts on May 30.

Hales’s management company, the 366 Group, said the player was “devastated” after assurances from the ECB were apparently “rendered meaningless”.

It said in a statement: “We are hugely disappointed at the treatment of our client, Alex Hales, by the ECB.

“The ECB insisted on Alex taking certain rehabilitation measures following his suspension. In line with both the ECB and PCA (Professional Cricketers’ Association) guidelines, those measures must remain confidential.

“However, at every stage, Alex fulfilled his obligations and both he and his representatives were given assurances that any suspension, again under the ECB’s guidelines, could not affect his selection for the World Cup.”

Hales’s latest misdemeanour comes just a few months after he was suspended and fined by the ECB for his part in a street brawl in Bristol also involving Ben Stokes in September 2017.