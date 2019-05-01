TOUR OF ENGLAND: Hafeez likely to miss first two games

ISLAMABAD: All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is a doubtful starter for the one-off T20 and the first One-Day International against England as he has yet to recover from the hand injury he sustained during the Pakistan Super League IV.

A source accompanying the team to England told ‘The News’ that Hafeez is finding it hard to give full time to practice and nets sessions.

“He is a doubtful starter for the initial stages of the England tour and may not be in a position to play the one-off T20 on May 5 and the first One-Dayer on May 8. Playing Hafeez at this point of time would be risky and Pakistan cannot afford that at this stage,” the source said.

The ageing Hafeez is considered as one of the key members of the Pakistan World Cup squad but the question arises whether he would be fit enough to play majority of matches on the tour.

“You cannot say anything final at this point of time. One thing is doubtful and that is Hafeez’s fitness for the opening two international matches. If the tour management decides to include him in the playing line up it will be too risky an affair.”

Pakistan are already uncertain of playing spin linchpin Shadab Khan in the World Cup as he has been prescribed rest for at least three weeks.

“Hafeez’s added advantage as a spinner is what the management is looking for when it comes to making full use of the right-hander’s presence in the team. With Shadab uncertain to play, Hafeez could be seen sharing the spin bowling load along with Imad Wasim. Admitted that his batting prowess is also important to the team but what is more important is his bowling — especially against left-handed batsmen.”

Though Hafeez has started batting, the time he spends in the nets is too brief to pin any high hopes on him at this point of time.

“Pakistan have started the tour with a bang by winning the first two side matches easily. The top-order batsmen are getting runs and all-rounders like Imad are also contributing in a big way. The early impression young fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain has created is also something very encouraging for Pakistan,” the source said.

He, however, said that the sudden departure of Shoaib Malik and the uncertainty surrounding the fitness of Hafeez and Shadab have somewhat dampened the team’s preparations. “If the team overcomes these issues in time, Pakistan will emerge as one of the front-runners for the World Cup title,” the source said.