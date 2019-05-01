Lanka lifts social media ban days after explosions

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Tuesday instructed the island's Telecommunications Regulatory Commission to lift a ban on social media, nine days after the Easter Sunday explosions.
The ban on social media was imposed shortly after the terror explosions on April 21 which targeted churches and luxury hotels, killing over 250 people and injuring over 500. The government imposed the ban to stop the spread of false information after the bombings.
